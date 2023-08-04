Omaha spraygrounds set to reopen Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will reopen Saturday, August 5 -- more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

The City says all 12 Omaha spraygrounds will reopen this weekend. Mayor Stothert and MUD President Mark Doyle discussed the water restrictions put in place by the utility last week following a main break at one of MUD’s main water treatment facilities. Doyle said customer compliance with the restrictions, as well as recent heavy rains, are helping to reduce water use.

Spraygrounds Update: All 12 City of Omaha spraygrounds will reopen Saturday, August 5th! Mayor Jean Stothert and MUD... Posted by City of Omaha Parks & Recreation on Friday, August 4, 2023

If the utility suggests the city reduce water use again, spraygrounds could again be closed.

Many of the city’s pools will close for the season after this weekend; a few will be open weekends-only through early September.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.