We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha spraygrounds set to reopen Saturday

City cites customer compliance with MUD restrictions, recent rains
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the next three weeks.(Photo by West End Mom)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will reopen Saturday, August 5 -- more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

The City says all 12 Omaha spraygrounds will reopen this weekend. Mayor Stothert and MUD President Mark Doyle discussed the water restrictions put in place by the utility last week following a main break at one of MUD’s main water treatment facilities. Doyle said customer compliance with the restrictions, as well as recent heavy rains, are helping to reduce water use.

Spraygrounds Update: All 12 City of Omaha spraygrounds will reopen Saturday, August 5th! Mayor Jean Stothert and MUD...

Posted by City of Omaha Parks & Recreation on Friday, August 4, 2023

If the utility suggests the city reduce water use again, spraygrounds could again be closed.

Many of the city’s pools will close for the season after this weekend; a few will be open weekends-only through early September.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

People gathered to celebrate the passing of a new law to protect Nebraska students from...
Group celebrates law protecting Nebraska students from cultural discrimination
Some Omaha Police officers participated in an event to help them connect with developmentally...
Omaha nonprofit offers first responders autism training
Some Omaha Police officers participated in an event to help them connect with developmentally...
Training helps first responders understand autism
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a spokesman for B&B Sports Academy announced plans for a parade...
FULL VIDEO: Terence 'Bud' Crawford celebration details