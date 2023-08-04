Omaha gas station manager sentenced for wiring drug money at stores

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences recently handed down in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Lindsey Ann Rokahr, 40, of Ewing, Neb., was sentenced to five years in prison for her participation in a meth conspiracy. She was also ordered to serve four years on supervised release after prison.

In May 2020, authorities began investigating Rokahr and Dallas Rhinehart for their involvement in the distribution of meth in the Norfolk area. It was discovered that Katherine Marie Tacheira was mailing packages to different recipients in Nebraska. USPS determined that three packages of meth were sent by Tacheira to Rokahr throughout the summer of 2020. A package sent in September was intercepted and contained three ounces of meth. Rokahr was found responsible for receiving at least 13 ounces in the mail.

Rhinehart was sentenced to just under 11 years in prison on March 13, 2023, while Tacheira received 10 years on May 16.

Jerald Schreiber, 66, of Columbus, Neb., was sentenced to five months in prison for mail fraud and making false statements. He’ll serve three years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

The case started when Schreiber submitted false applications to the USDA as part of the Farm Service Agency’s 2018 market facilitation program. Schreiber lied about the number of hogs he had on his farm, which caused the USDA to send him a total of over $130,000 on two separate occasions. By inflating the number of hogs he possessed, Schreiber had received significantly more money than he was entitled.

Alma L. Zapien, 51, of Omaha, was sentenced to five years in prison for her involvement money laundering conspiracy. She was also ordered to serve three years on supervised release upon completion of her prison sentence.

Agents from the DEA and IRS arrested Zapien after they learned she was assisting known drug traffickers by sending drug money to Mexico through wire services she managed at her local convenience stores. Between June and July 2021, Zapien conducted more than 200 wire transfers, totaling more than $250,000 in drug proceeds sent to the trafficking organization in Mexico.

The man receiving the transfers, Javier De Leon Marin, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on November 3.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.