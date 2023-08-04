We are Local
Omaha Community Playhouse announces interim executive director

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Community Playhouse has a new interim executive director.

OCP announced in a press release Friday that Becky Noble has accepted the position. She’ll lead OCP as the organization conducts a search to find the new permanent executive director.

Noble is a longtime Omaha singer and actress and has performed at OCP numerous times, according to the press release.

She’s held previous leadership roles in the performing arts department at Omaha South High School and at the Dundee Dinner Theatre.

In 2020, Noble received the Governor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Arts Education.

“We believe that Becky’s knowledge of and passion for OCP and the Omaha theatre community coupled with her leadership experience make her an ideal candidate for this interim position,” OCP Board President Camille Metoyer Moten said in the release.

Noble is filling the vacancy left by Katie Broman, who announced her resignation as executive director in June 2023 after more than six years in the position.

