Omaha business expands services for those with behavioral disabilities

A provider of development disabilities services and support is expanding its Omaha operation.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tanya Euiz was a social worker for 15 years, but now she wants to give clients more focused support especially those with developmental disabilities.

Data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows at least 11.6% of Nebraskans are disabled.

“The system offers general support to our individuals. They need individual support,” said Euiz, CEO of Embracing Heart Supportive Services.

To bridge that gap, Euiz opened Embracing Heart in 2022. They specialize in supported residential services for people with disabilities or behavioral disorders.

They also offer other services.

“Beginning September 1, we will be providing care to youth on probation. We will be doing some mediation for the court,” she said.

Embracing Heart expanded its I Street facility, making room for classes like anger management and parenting for young parents.

“When you listen to a group you cannot satisfy all their desires. but when you approach them individually, you think to listen to them better and support them better,” she said.

For full-time caregivers, Euiz said her business can step in to watch over loved ones with in-home care.

“We will try to work with you to take the burden off your shoulders, so you can also go out in the community and do what you do. But we can take care of your loved one at home for you.”

Embracing Heart Support Services is hosting an open house Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

