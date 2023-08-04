We are Local
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit

Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were involved in a multi-county pursuit that ended with an arrest very early Friday morning.

According to a social media post from NSP’s Troop H Division, the reported drunk driver was first called in by someone who thought the driver of the unidentifiable vehicle was possibly under the influence.

Once that driver was located on I-80, Troopers began pursuing the vehicle through multiple counties and into the Omaha metro. According to NSP, Omaha Police, including one of their helicopters, and NSP’s Troop A Division helped bring the pursuit to an end with the driver’s arrest.

Authorities say that driver was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

