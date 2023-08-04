Muggy Friday with stray shower possible, better chance for storms Saturday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday will play out a lot like what we saw for our Thursday.

It starts off with areas of dense fog which could impact the Friday morning commute.

Cloud cover will again take some time to clear, though sunshine will occasionally break through in the afternoon.

A stray shower will be possible from the middle of the day into the mid afternoon, though most will stay dry.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs top out in the mid 80s with a muggy feel to the air.

Storms from our west will try to approach overnight into Saturday morning, but they will be weakening as they get close.

The day starts with a chance for a few showers before we dry out for the rest of the morning into the afternoon.

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day, though, for the chance of strong storms to move in during the evening.

6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday (WOWT)

The time frame is from 6 PM to midnight with gusty winds and hail possible in the strongest storms.

Severe Risk Saturday Evening (WOWT)

Sunday will be a cooler day behind the front with highs in the 70s and scattered showers off and on through the day.

It will be blustery too with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Temperatures next week will be pretty consistent in the low 80s with mugginess levels increasing as the week goes on.

