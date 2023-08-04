We are Local
Lincoln Yazidi community mourns, commemorates genocide

Yazidis living in Lincoln gathered to watch speakers discuss a 2014 genocide.
Yazidis living in Lincoln gathered to watch speakers discuss a 2014 genocide.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MALCOLM, Neb. (KOLN) - Nine Years ago on August 3rd, unimaginable tragedy and atrocity struck a minority religious community in Iraq. Fighters of the Islamic State in Syria and the Levant gave thousands of Yazidis an unbearable choice: convert to ISIL’s extreme form of Sunni Islam or die.

On Thursday, hundreds of Yazidis living in Lincoln gathered to mourn and remember that day beneath the Yazidi cemetery near Malcolm.

“Everyone was shocked because every single person lost one of their family members, including me,” Hasan Khalil, a Yazidi living in Lincoln, said.

Khalil came to New York in the 1990s. Back then, he said his family, fleeing a previous persecution, was among the first of the Yazidis to move to the United States.

He moved to Lincoln about 12 years ago because of the community; Lincoln is said to have the largest Yazidi population in North America.

“We have most of the members of the Yazidi community here because of that genocide because of the last genocide,” Khalil said.

Lincoln City Councilman Tom Beckius said they’ve become a vital part of the community.

“It’s important to remember that the events that happen around the world have impacts with our citizens here in Lincoln and surrounding communities as well,” Beckius said.

In 2017, Yazidis purchased a plot of land to start a cemetery for their loved ones. Khalil’s brother and grandmother were among the first to be buried here. And though this lot is full of a few dozen tragedies, like this father who lost his son to a motorcycle crash last year, it’s at least a safe resting place away from the horror of genocide and war.

“This is our home,” Khalil said. “For a long time, maybe forever because we have our cemetery here, our homes are here. Even other Yazidis that pass away from other states or even Canada, they bring their loved one and they bury them here in Nebraska.”

The Yazidi community wants to add amenities to the cemetery, like a visitor’s center and shrine. You can support that effort by sending donations to the United Yezidi Community of America’s address at 7610 NW 112th Street, Malcolm, NE.

