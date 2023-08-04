The latest drought update
A lot of progress has been made...with still a ways to go
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, the latest drought monitor was issued showing slight improvements around the area.
Currently, the Omaha metro sits in severe drought, but the totals are only about an inch short of average for this time of year. This is because the drought extends back a few years.
We started off this year in a nearly 10″ deficit from 2022. So the area is still in need of 12.48″ of rain to be officially out of the drought.
Luckily, things are looking hopeful for the month ahead. A wetter weather pattern is expected for August, helping to keep the rainfall coming. If this outlook verifies, drought conditions should continue to improve for much of Nebraska and Iowa.
Next chance for rain comes Friday with more substantial chances ahead for both Saturday and Sunday.
