The latest drought update

A lot of progress has been made...with still a ways to go
By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, the latest drought monitor was issued showing slight improvements around the area.

Drought Conditions as of August 3rd 2023
Drought Conditions as of August 3rd 2023(WOWT)

Currently, the Omaha metro sits in severe drought, but the totals are only about an inch short of average for this time of year. This is because the drought extends back a few years.

Rainfall Departures
Rainfall Departures(WOWT)

We started off this year in a nearly 10″ deficit from 2022. So the area is still in need of 12.48″ of rain to be officially out of the drought.

Monthly Precipitation Outlook
Monthly Precipitation Outlook(WOWT)

Luckily, things are looking hopeful for the month ahead. A wetter weather pattern is expected for August, helping to keep the rainfall coming. If this outlook verifies, drought conditions should continue to improve for much of Nebraska and Iowa.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Next chance for rain comes Friday with more substantial chances ahead for both Saturday and Sunday.

