Omaha man now facing murder charges in Kearney man’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices have filed to amend charges connected to the murder of a Kearney man whose body was found dumped along Rainwood Road in March.

Camron Rogers, 24, was arrested in April for tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 56-year-old Patrick Weber. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies and Bellevue Police had served a search warrant at a home near 48th and Giles.

Camron Rogers (dcsoahanson | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to charge Rogers with additional counts including first-degree murder and removing or concealing dead human remains.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, his body was discovered on the afternoon of Monday, March 13, when someone walking their dog saw the body roughly 15 feet from the road, near 66th Street and Rainwood Road.

Two bodies and the remains of a third have all been found along Rainwood Road in northern Douglas County over the last eight months, but authorities have said the cases are not connected.

