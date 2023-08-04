Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Heart Ministry Center announced Friday its chief executive officer has died.

Mark Dahir died Thursday, August 3. He was named CEO in December 2020, overseeing a team of 50 employees. He served several roles during his nine-year tenure at the center, including as a volunteer, relationship manager, operations director, and chief operations officer, among others. He also oversaw the launch of two social enterprises and grew HMC’s operating budget to over $6 million.

Dahir was previously a commercial banker of 15 years.

“Mark’s raw vulnerability and passion left an indelible impression on everyone in the room, including me,” said Rob Wilcox, president of the center’s board of directors. “While Mark’s tragic passing leaves a deep hole in the heart of the Heart Ministry Center community, his legacy lives on through his gifted team and through the many volunteers and community members he’s touched along the way.”

