We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies

Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.
Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.(Heart Ministry Center)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Heart Ministry Center announced Friday its chief executive officer has died.

Mark Dahir died Thursday, August 3. He was named CEO in December 2020, overseeing a team of 50 employees. He served several roles during his nine-year tenure at the center, including as a volunteer, relationship manager, operations director, and chief operations officer, among others. He also oversaw the launch of two social enterprises and grew HMC’s operating budget to over $6 million.

Dahir was previously a commercial banker of 15 years.

“Mark’s raw vulnerability and passion left an indelible impression on everyone in the room, including me,” said Rob Wilcox, president of the center’s board of directors. “While Mark’s tragic passing leaves a deep hole in the heart of the Heart Ministry Center community, his legacy lives on through his gifted team and through the many volunteers and community members he’s touched along the way.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

Clayton Collier has been named WOWT Sports Director, effective August 22, 2023.
6 News WOWT names Clayton Collier as Sports Director
Arrest
Suspect in 2022 Omaha murder appears in court
A skinny, non-severe funnel cloud appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy...
Funnel clouds possible again Friday
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds set to reopen Saturday