We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Funnel clouds possible again Friday

By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strange cloud formed in the sky over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday evening. Weather conditions will be favorable again Friday afternoon for funnel clouds to develop, more likely near southeast Nebraska.

A mild, non-severe funnel appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy photo)
A mild, non-severe funnel appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy photo)(WOWT)

Funnel clouds like this are typically very brief and rarely cause any damage. The National Weather Service does not issue Tornado Warnings for funnel clouds like the one on Thursday.

If we see any develop today, they will most likely not touch down. In the case that one does reach the ground, it could produce winds over 50 mph and minor damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

Arrest
Suspect in 2022 Omaha murder appears in court
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds set to reopen Saturday
Drought Conditions as of August 3rd 2023
The latest drought update
Nebraska state troopers stopped 118 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or over in July.
Nebraska State troopers stop over 100 speeders for driving 100 mph or more in July