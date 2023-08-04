Funnel clouds possible again Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strange cloud formed in the sky over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday evening. Weather conditions will be favorable again Friday afternoon for funnel clouds to develop, more likely near southeast Nebraska.

A mild, non-severe funnel appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy photo) (WOWT)

Funnel clouds like this are typically very brief and rarely cause any damage. The National Weather Service does not issue Tornado Warnings for funnel clouds like the one on Thursday.

If we see any develop today, they will most likely not touch down. In the case that one does reach the ground, it could produce winds over 50 mph and minor damage, according to the National Weather Service.

