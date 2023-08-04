EXCLUSIVE: Omaha widow of Camp Lejeune Marine speaks out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eddie Poe Jr. took great pride in being a Marine.

Although he didn’t share much with his wife Lynnelle.

“He said sometimes, ‘Lynn, they would have us thinking the country’s at war as part of the basic training,’” she said.

When nearly 300 people died in the Beirut bombing of 1983, he survived.

What his wife said he couldn’t survive is something he never thought twice about.

“Of course, they weren’t worried about drinking water. They had to be worried about war,” said Lynnelle Poe.

Eddie Poe Jr. lived at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in the early 80s during the four decades the US government now admits water was contaminated with cancer-causing chemicals.

Last year, Veterans Affairs doctors delivered the devastating news to Poe: stage four lung cancer.

“It seemed like the sickness just took over,” said his wife.

The same month as the diagnosis, President Joe Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. That allows families like Poe’s to take legal action against the government for harm caused by the water contamination.

“The best trained fittest warriors in the world had come home with headaches, numbness, dizziness, cancer,” said Biden last year.

When TV ads flooded homes across America, Eddie and Lynnelle started connecting the dots.

“You find out when it comes on TV. Well, he could have been getting treated for this.”

The US Department of Veteran Affairs granted Poe disability in March of this year. They determined the sickness was linked to his service.

Poe’s health declined quickly after that decision. He died last month at the age of 60.

“What am I supposed to do now?” asked his wife.

Now she’s joining tens of thousands of people seeking compensation. It’s projected to be one of the largest class action lawsuits in America.

The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates up to 1 million people may have been exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune. The Congressional Budget Office calculated that Camp Lejeune settlements will cost the US 6.1 billion dollars over the next eight years.

The bipartisan law gave people two years to file a claim. There’s just one year left, with the deadline in August 2024.

“If you’re still here, you need to fight for this. Don’t turn that down,” said Poe. “So that’s what I plan on doing. I’ve got to keep advocating.”

