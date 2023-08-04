Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers have wrapped up and the rest of our Friday night should be dry and pleasant. Overnight storms will move E out of central Nebraska but lose energy as they do... by early Saturday morning we’ll see an increase in clouds and the potential for a few showers to kick off the day. These clear up and the majority of Saturday is muggy and warm with a high of 87 for Omaha.

6FAWD (wowt)

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as storm chances increase in the evening. After 6PM storms that form to the W will travel E and bring an isolated severe risk for hail and wind... an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storm chances clear out of W Iowa around midnight and the main window of concern for the Metro is 7-10PM.

Saturday PM storms

These storms are coming with a low pressure system and by Sunday we’ll be on the back end of the circulation... this will pull in additional moisture and Sunday will be overcast, cool and bring the chance for on and off showers.

Cooler with showers Sunday

We’ll be drier with highs below seasonal to kick off the work week.

10 day forecast

