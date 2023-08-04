We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday evening

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers have wrapped up and the rest of our Friday night should be dry and pleasant. Overnight storms will move E out of central Nebraska but lose energy as they do... by early Saturday morning we’ll see an increase in clouds and the potential for a few showers to kick off the day. These clear up and the majority of Saturday is muggy and warm with a high of 87 for Omaha.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as storm chances increase in the evening. After 6PM storms that form to the W will travel E and bring an isolated severe risk for hail and wind... an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storm chances clear out of W Iowa around midnight and the main window of concern for the Metro is 7-10PM.

Saturday PM storms
Saturday PM storms

These storms are coming with a low pressure system and by Sunday we’ll be on the back end of the circulation... this will pull in additional moisture and Sunday will be overcast, cool and bring the chance for on and off showers.

Cooler with showers Sunday
Cooler with showers Sunday

We’ll be drier with highs below seasonal to kick off the work week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

Emily's Friday night forecast
Emily's Friday night forecast
6 News Meteorologist Jade Steffens breaks down what causes funnel clouds to form.
EXPLAINER: How a funnel cloud forms
Thunderstorm chances ahead this weekend
6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday