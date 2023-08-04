We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Call your father’; Officer issues speeding ticket to teen driver going 132 mph, calls parents

A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph and called his parents. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Greg Rittger clocked the 16-year-old driver going 132 mph on Interstate 4.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Rittger let the teen driver know how fast he was going on the interstate.

After asking whose car he was driving, Rittger told the teen to “call your father” as he wanted him to meet them on the highway.

“Dad, this is Cpl. Greg Rittger. I need you to come out here and pick up your son,” Rittger can be heard telling the boy’s father over the phone. “I just clocked your son at 132 mph.”

The officer gave the boy a citation while letting him know that if he was an adult, he would be going to jail for reckless driving.

The boy’s parents are then shown on video speaking to Rittger. He let them know about a previous teen driver who was caught speeding about 10 years ago. Unfortunately, that underage driver lost his life in a crash.

“He wrapped the car around a tree and now those parents don’t have a kid,” Rittger is heard telling the boy’s parents.

The sheriff’s office added, “Excessive speeding is a very real danger we work to combat every day.”

According to authorities, the teen driver, in this case, was issued a speeding ticket that required a court appearance along with a $1,104 statutory fine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to...
Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to...
2 U.S. Navy sailors accused of spying for China
FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits