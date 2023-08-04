6 News WOWT names Clayton Collier as Sports Director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT News Director Cassie Crowe announced the naming of award-winning sports journalist Clayton Collier as Sports Director, effective August 22.

Collier comes to WOWT after serving as a sports reporter and anchor at WATN-TV in Memphis, Tenn., since 2017. There he won back-to-back Regional Murrow Awards for his sports reporting.

He is a Long Island native but is no stranger to the Midwest -- before his time in Memphis, he worked at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, N.D., where he met his wife.

Collier graduated summa cum laude from Seton Hall University with a journalism degree. He also served as sports director for WSOU-FM; his highlights included play-by-play commentary for Seton Hall men’s and women’s basketball games.

He also previously worked in production with SportsNet New York and was a freelance writer for CBS Local Sports.

Collier succeeds Joe Nugent, who left to become sports director at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.