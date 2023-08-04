We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 News WOWT names Clayton Collier as Sports Director

Clayton Collier has been named WOWT Sports Director, effective August 22, 2023.
Clayton Collier has been named WOWT Sports Director, effective August 22, 2023.(Clayton Collier)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT News Director Cassie Crowe announced the naming of award-winning sports journalist Clayton Collier as Sports Director, effective August 22.

Collier comes to WOWT after serving as a sports reporter and anchor at WATN-TV in Memphis, Tenn., since 2017. There he won back-to-back Regional Murrow Awards for his sports reporting.

He is a Long Island native but is no stranger to the Midwest -- before his time in Memphis, he worked at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, N.D., where he met his wife.

Collier graduated summa cum laude from Seton Hall University with a journalism degree. He also served as sports director for WSOU-FM; his highlights included play-by-play commentary for Seton Hall men’s and women’s basketball games.

He also previously worked in production with SportsNet New York and was a freelance writer for CBS Local Sports.

Collier succeeds Joe Nugent, who left to become sports director at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.
Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies
Arrest
Suspect in 2022 Omaha murder appears in court
A skinny, non-severe funnel cloud appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy...
Funnel clouds possible again Friday
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds set to reopen Saturday