LIVE: Omaha to celebrate Terence Crawford next weekend

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is planning to announce the details of an upcoming celebration honoring welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Watch the announcement in our livestream above, in our app, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29.

The city will hose a victory parade and celebration on Saturday, Aug. 12. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets, ending at the Gene Leahy Mall.

Following the parade, there will be festivities on the great lawn, with entertainment, tributes, and video highlights of Crawford’s accomplishments and showcasing his contributions to the Omaha community.

“He is an exceptional inspiration for youth,” the mayor said Thursday.

Omaha's own Terence 'Bud' Crawford came out on top Saturday night against Errol Spence, Jr.

Stothert said the city is anticipating 10,000 people or more and will be closing some streets in preparation for the event.

On the day of the celebration, downtown parking meters — and three Park Omaha garages — will provide free parking from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day.

The event is being paid for by the city, the mayor said, but business partners are also helping to sponsor it, including Baxter Auto and American National Bank.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

