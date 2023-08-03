We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is not over just yet.

Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024.

The dates are locations for the 2024 North American tour are:

  • Oct. 18 - 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida
  • Oct. 25 - 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Nov. 1 - 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Nov. 14 - 16, 21-23, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
14 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Grieving families confront Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at death penalty sentencing