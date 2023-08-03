Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Patchy fog to start another muggy day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another muggy start to a muggy day and we also have some fog to contend with out the door. Patchy areas of dense fog and perhaps a bit of drizzle will be around for a good portion of the morning. Mostly cloudy skies win out again today otherwise with temperatures expected to jump into the mid 80s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points will stay near the steamy range all day as we do try to warm into the 80s this afternoon. Clouds will clear tonight leading to a warm, muggy and calm night for us all.

Friday will start with some rain and a few storms to our southwest. That complex should weaken some but drift northeast into our area bringing a midday shower chance for many of us. It definitely won’t be a washout but some nuisance showers are possible.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday is expected to be a bit warmer in the upper 80s by the afternoon. That warmth combined with the humidity in the air will be enough to feed some storms. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of storms late in the day and the potential for severe weather. We’ll likely have to wait for storms to develop to our west and move in so the threat exists after 7pm through about midnight as we wait and watch.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Saturday Threats (WOWT)

Sunday is trending much much cooler with some gusty wind potential as well. Overall you will likely notice a big difference in the weather between Saturday & Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.