Omaha police investigate shooting death

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a shooting victim died Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 17th & S Street at 2:44 a.m.

They found 27-year-old Adrell Taylor wounded. He was declared deceased at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

