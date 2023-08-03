Omaha police investigate shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a shooting victim died Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 17th & S Street at 2:44 a.m.

They found 27-year-old Adrell Taylor wounded. He was declared deceased at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.