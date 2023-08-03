Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The drive out of his neighborhood could take a turn for the worse if Ron Beber can’t get a good look at what’s coming.

“You have the pole in the way and the fence in the way as obstructions,” Beber said.

Ron and some other neighbors claim the security fence for the Northern Ponca Housing Authority project has created a blind spot at 84th Street and Lakeview Drive.

“If you’re taking a left turn to go north, you have to pull out almost into the street to see the traffic coming from the south,” Beber said.

So, a left turn is often a head-turner for Beber.

“[Is it] scary?” Beber said. “Yeah, a little bit. You worry about getting hit.”

The Omaha Planning Director tells 6 News the city will take a look to make sure the current condition doesn’t inhibit safe traffic and pedestrian movement, especially considering there’s a crosswalk leading to a school.

But he points out that the line of sight with the fence isn’t much different compared to a photo from long before the project even started.

“Why should I have to drive a mile and a half out of my way to go left?” resident Lauri Kent said. “Obviously, there needs to be a fence there to protect people from falling in, but you just can’t see.”

Her husband, John Kent, says moving the fence back a few feet could ease any danger moving forward.

“Look where he’s at,” John said pointing to a car driving through the turn. “He’s over the crosswalk almost into the street before he can see the traffic coming.”

The intersection has a button stop light for pedestrians that motorists could utilize if they run out of patience.

“You can get out of your vehicle and run to the stop light pull and the light will change instantly,” Beber said. “Then you run back to your vehicle and make your left turn after traffic stops. You shouldn’t have to [do that].”

After the 6 News investigation into this troublesome turn, the privacy fence has been pulled back to provide a better view down the street.

The Northern Ponca Housing Authority is developing the $11 million housing project after owning the land for about five years.

On Wednesday, a representative told 6 News that the neighbors’ concerns about the line of sight would be addressed.

