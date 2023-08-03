Omaha Comedy Fest brings big names, local acts into spotlight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Comedy Fest kicks off Thursday.

More than 70 acts will be featured in the event, including comedy legends Dave Foley and Kevin McDonald from “The Kids in the Hall,” as well as national comedian Jay Jurden, known for appearances on “The Tonight Show.”

Joe Wengert, who’s worked on multiple projects with TV comedy actor Nick Kroll, will also be there to join up-and-coming improv actors for a headliner at The Slowdown.

The festival will also feature numerous acts from across the country performing at sites throughout the city, which include Site-1 Brewing, Tiny House Bar, and Backline Theatre.

A queer showcase, a children’s workshop, a writing workshop, a healthcare improv, and a donation show are among other events planned for the festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit omahacomedyfest.com.

