We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Comedy Fest brings big names, local acts into spotlight

The festival runs Aug. 3-6
(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Comedy Fest kicks off Thursday.

More than 70 acts will be featured in the event, including comedy legends Dave Foley and Kevin McDonald from “The Kids in the Hall,” as well as national comedian Jay Jurden, known for appearances on “The Tonight Show.”

Joe Wengert, who’s worked on multiple projects with TV comedy actor Nick Kroll, will also be there to join up-and-coming improv actors for a headliner at The Slowdown.

The festival will also feature numerous acts from across the country performing at sites throughout the city, which include Site-1 Brewing, Tiny House Bar, and Backline Theatre.

A queer showcase, a children’s workshop, a writing workshop, a healthcare improv, and a donation show are among other events planned for the festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit omahacomedyfest.com.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
6 News WOWT: Everywhere I Go
6 News WOWT: Everywhere I Go
Myles Farmer
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal
A new pipeline project could help ease water restrictions in east Pottwattamie County.
Pipeline project could fix east Pottawattamie County's water troubles