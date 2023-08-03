We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Norfolk Public Schools associate superintendent resigns after allegedly falsifying paperwork

Dr. Bill Robinson
Dr. Bill Robinson(Norfolk Public Schools)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - A Norfolk Public Schools associate superintendent, who is currently on leave, submitted his letter of resignation after a state audit alleged he falsified documents to secure reimbursement from a federal grant program.

Dr. Bill Robinson, associate superintendent of businesses for NPS, is accused of changing dates on a paperwork to try to get a $5,125.65 purchase reimbursed under the “Individuals with Disabilities Education Act” (IDEA) Planning Regional Team subgrant.

In an investigation conducted by State Auditor Mike Foley, the audit alleges the district first submitted reimbursement paperwork for $5,125.65 in expenses on April 10, 2023, but the Nebraska Department of Education rejected it due to it being submitted six months too late.

Days later, Robinson reportedly resubmitted “new” documentation that appeared to have altered the purchase dates and grant year for when the expenses occurred with new fonts to have the paperwork processed. The “new” documents were also denied.

The audit also alleges Robinson was unclear to the Nebraska Department of Education on how the expenses were approved by the Norfolk Board of Education.

“The documents that my office believes to have been falsified constitute public records, making that alleged activity both criminal and particularly disgusting,” Auditor Foley said. “It is so important for public officials to remember that their actions reflect upon not only themselves but also the entities that they represent,” he continued. “Such cognizance is all the more essential when the reputations of our schools are at stake – the very institutions responsible for setting an example for our youth and teaching them to be responsible, trustworthy citizens.”

Norfolk Public Schools responded to the allegations saying, “Norfolk Public Schools has taken this matter very seriously and is investigating the personnel issue. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon the conclusion of our investigation. Our business operations will also be revised to include additional safeguards and a re-examination of our use of the subsidiary fund.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection

Latest News

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a spokesman for B&B Sports Academy announced plans for a parade...
FULL VIDEO: Terence 'Bud' Crawford celebration details
Terence "Bud" Crawford (Courtesy of Showtime)
Terence Crawford celebration: Omaha plans parade, events next weekend
Iowa man dies from being trapped in grain bin
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood