New La Vista trail makes commuting safer, more convenient for kids

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista officials cut the ribbon on the Applewood Creek Trail Wednesday.

It gives residents and their kids a commuting option, including a tunnel under Giles Road.

Parents in the area are happy about that, especially since it’s near Portal Elementary School.

“I know that there are a lot of kids that transport back and forth to Portal Elementary,” Kayla Wilson said. “Knowing that they can get to and from school in a safer manner, I think, will benefit all the families on that side.”

That’s only one of the reasons why La Vista said it put it in. The path—which is just under a mile long—also connects two existing trails and four subdivisions.

“This opens up a lot of mobility back and forth,” city engineer Pat Dowse said. “I have heard since this has gone in, people are happy that their kids do have a way to get through here.”

They broke ground on the project last year and finished work in June.

Federal funds covered 80 percent of the $2.9 million project. The rest came from the city, with help from a Papio-Missouri River NRD Trails Assistance Program grant.

Parents said they’re excited about what it brings to their kids.

“Not having to worry about our kids going up and down busy streets and actually having a trail for them to ride their bikes and just go have fun, it’s big for us and it’s welcome for our neighborhood,” Nate Wilson said.

The city worked with architecture and engineering consultant Schemmer for the trail’s design and construction.

