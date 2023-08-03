We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New La Vista trail makes commuting safer, more convenient for kids

La Vista's new Apple Creek Trail held its grand opening Wednesday evening.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista officials cut the ribbon on the Applewood Creek Trail Wednesday.

It gives residents and their kids a commuting option, including a tunnel under Giles Road.

Parents in the area are happy about that, especially since it’s near Portal Elementary School.

“I know that there are a lot of kids that transport back and forth to Portal Elementary,” Kayla Wilson said. “Knowing that they can get to and from school in a safer manner, I think, will benefit all the families on that side.”

That’s only one of the reasons why La Vista said it put it in. The path—which is just under a mile long—also connects two existing trails and four subdivisions.

“This opens up a lot of mobility back and forth,” city engineer Pat Dowse said. “I have heard since this has gone in, people are happy that their kids do have a way to get through here.”

They broke ground on the project last year and finished work in June.

Federal funds covered 80 percent of the $2.9 million project. The rest came from the city, with help from a Papio-Missouri River NRD Trails Assistance Program grant.

Parents said they’re excited about what it brings to their kids.

“Not having to worry about our kids going up and down busy streets and actually having a trail for them to ride their bikes and just go have fun, it’s big for us and it’s welcome for our neighborhood,” Nate Wilson said.

The city worked with architecture and engineering consultant Schemmer for the trail’s design and construction.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
New United States Magistrate Judge selected
Omaha Comedy Fest brings big names, local acts into spotlight
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park