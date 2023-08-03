We are Local
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood

It’s the fourth confirmed sighting since July 24.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mountain lion sighting was reported overnight — about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

The most recent confirmed sighting happened late Wednesday — about a day after police responded to a verified sighting at an Omaha apartment complex — in a Papillion neighborhood near 96th Street and Schram Road, east of Walnut Creek.

It’s the fourth confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the city since Monday, July 24.

Wednesday night’s sighting was reported to Sarpy County 9-1-1 at about 11 p.m. by the Barnby family. Eric and Marya Barnby said their son actually saw the animal.

The family told 6 News that the recent sightings have made them concerned about the safety of their small dogs.

PREVIOUS SIGHTINGS

A mountain lion was seen in a southwest Omaha neighborhood in the early morning of Monday, July 24. Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near 115th Street and Mockingbird Drive.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Area police will respond to those calls, but the main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, and reporters Mike McKnight and John Chapman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

