We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha nonprofit offers first responders autism training

A workshop taught law enforcement how to better understand and connect with autistic people
Some Omaha Police officers participated in an event to help them connect with developmentally disabled individuals.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Autism Action Partnership wants first responders to know how to interact with individuals who have developmental disabilities.

They’re doing this through their Be Safe event, bringing police officers and those with autism together to learn from one another.

First responders from all across the Omaha metro gathered together Thursday to learn what autism is and what isn’t.

Throughout the day, they were instructed by members of Autism Action Partnership, which is a local nonprofit that helps improve the quality of life for those with autism.

“Be able to equip them with the tools that they need to have safe interactions that are successful for everyone,” Andersen said.

Wendy Andersen with the nonprofit told 6 News they do that through various interactive workshops like the ones Thursday.

First responders watched several informational videos and participated in activities to get a sense of what autism is.

“Our training is so important because when two percent of the population has an autism diagnosis, they’re going to interact with an autistic individual,” Andersen said.

That is exactly what they did. People with autism and their families got to meet those in law enforcement and share a meal.

For Kristina Dalen, today was a pretty big deal because her 20-year-old son Luke has autism.

“Interacting with police officers today in uniform will help Luke trust and believe in them and work with them in situations,” Dalen said.

While Luke and her mother got a good laugh with first responders, Dalen believes more law enforcement officers should have a better understanding when in situations with someone who has developmental disabilities.

“I think if they have a deeper understanding of people with disabilities then they can do their best job,” Dalen said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

A man was killed after being trapped in a grain bin north of Dunlap, Iowa.
Man killed from being trapped in grain bin
A video of a mountain lion sighting from late Wednesday in Papillion was taken by a teenager.
New video of mountain lion in Papillion
Some Omaha Police officers participated in an event to help them connect with developmentally...
Training helps first responders understand autism
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a spokesman for B&B Sports Academy announced plans for a parade...
FULL VIDEO: Terence 'Bud' Crawford celebration details