Omaha nonprofit offers first responders autism training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Autism Action Partnership wants first responders to know how to interact with individuals who have developmental disabilities.

They’re doing this through their Be Safe event, bringing police officers and those with autism together to learn from one another.

First responders from all across the Omaha metro gathered together Thursday to learn what autism is and what isn’t.

Throughout the day, they were instructed by members of Autism Action Partnership, which is a local nonprofit that helps improve the quality of life for those with autism.

“Be able to equip them with the tools that they need to have safe interactions that are successful for everyone,” Andersen said.

Wendy Andersen with the nonprofit told 6 News they do that through various interactive workshops like the ones Thursday.

First responders watched several informational videos and participated in activities to get a sense of what autism is.

“Our training is so important because when two percent of the population has an autism diagnosis, they’re going to interact with an autistic individual,” Andersen said.

That is exactly what they did. People with autism and their families got to meet those in law enforcement and share a meal.

For Kristina Dalen, today was a pretty big deal because her 20-year-old son Luke has autism.

“Interacting with police officers today in uniform will help Luke trust and believe in them and work with them in situations,” Dalen said.

While Luke and her mother got a good laugh with first responders, Dalen believes more law enforcement officers should have a better understanding when in situations with someone who has developmental disabilities.

“I think if they have a deeper understanding of people with disabilities then they can do their best job,” Dalen said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.