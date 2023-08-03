Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty midday showers Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly cloudy skies won out again today, slowing the warmup a bit with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s today. Humidity remains high with dewpoints in the 70s through tonight into tomorrow morning.

6 Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will slowly clear tonight leading to a warm, muggy and calm night for us all.

Tomorrow Planner (WOWT)

Friday will start with some rain and a few storms to our southwest. That complex should weaken but move northeast into our area bringing a midday shower chance for many of us. It definitely won’t be a washout but some nuisance showers are possible.

Saturday is expected to be a bit warmer in the upper 80s by the afternoon. That warmth combined with the humidity in the air will be enough to feed some storms. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of storms late in the day and the potential for severe weather. We’ll likely have to wait for storms to develop to our west and move in so the threat exists after 7pm through about midnight as we wait and watch.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Saturday Threats (WOWT)

Sunday is trending much much cooler with some gusty wind potential as well. Overall you will likely notice a big difference in the weather between Saturday & Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week starts off cooler with highs in the upper 70s on Monday. Temperatures stay below average for the first half of August with more opportunities for rain midweek.

