Iowa man dies after trapped in grain bin

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man died after getting trapped in a grain bin in Iowa on Wednesday.

According to the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to radio traffic of someone trapped in a grain bin around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple agencies were paged to assist in the rescue.

The man trapped, Michael Tom Heistand, 41, of Dunlap, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

