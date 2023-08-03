Hitchcock Nature Center breaks ground on new pavilion

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Conservation recently broke ground on a new pavilion structure near Hitchcock Nature Center.

The project aims to provide a space that will meet the need for larger gatherings.

“One of Pottawattamie Conservation’s goals is to reconnect our society to the natural world around us, and to do that in locally sustainable and harmonious ways,” Mark Shoemaker, Executive Director for Pottawattamie Conservation, said in a press release. “This project is just one example of what that reconnected relationship can look like when public and private interests collaborate.”

A grant from Google financially supported the project. Other partners include the Iowa West Foundation, the Peter Kiewit Foundation, Iowa Parks to People, CMET, Union Pacific, and the Audubon Society of Omaha.

“This project is a wonderful representation of Google’s broader commitment to community and sustainability,” Google Public Affairs Manager Matt Sexton said in the release. “We are excited to play a role in enhancing this world-class amenity for the broader metro community”

Pottawattamie County Conservation plans to host a community ribbon-cutting event once the pavilion is complete this Fall.

