EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mountain lions have been the talk of the town across Omaha in recent days.

There have now been three confirmed mountain lion sightings over the past 10 days in the Omaha metro, and even more unconfirmed.

It’s not yet clear if it’s the same cat being spotted on multiple occasions or if there are multiple cats, but either way, the animal is still at-large, and if it’s found, officials say they’ll have no choice but to kill it.

In a press release Thursday, Nebraska Game and Parks cited a whole list of reasons why relocation of the mountain lion(s) isn’t possible.

For starters, because Nebraska’s land is 97-98 percent privately owned, the state does not have large enough tracts of public land to provide a mountain lion habitat. As soon as the cat is released, officials believe it’d quickly end up on private property.

On top of that, zoos typically don’t accept adult mountain lions that have lived in the wild because they are stressed by people and confinement, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.

A tranquilizer can take up to 10 minutes to take effect and animals often run after being darted. Because public safety is their top priority, the commission says this isn’t a viable option either.

A fourth mountain lion sighting near the southern city limit of Papillion late Thursday is considered “probably but unconfirmed” by Nebraska Game and Parks due to “a lack of definitive evidence,” the commission said in a release.

PREVIOUS SIGHTINGS

A mountain lion was seen in a southwest Omaha neighborhood in the early morning of Monday, July 24. Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near 115th Street and Mockingbird Drive.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Area police will respond to those calls, but the main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal to keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

