‘Cutting edge’: Boys Town unveils new school

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town staff and school officials cut the ribbon on the new Boys Town Education Center.

It replaces the old Boys Town High School, which was built in 1948.

“We are actually excited for the first day of school this year,” Mayor Jafar Liebers said. “All kidding aside, we are truly grateful for this awesome new education center.”

The new three-story building will serve students in grades 4-12 and includes a multi-story media center and up-to-date technology. It also has spaces for collaborative and outdoor learning areas.

“Our new education center has cutting-edge science labs, innovative technology, and welcoming learning environments that will help them receive a quality education that will change their lives forever,” CEO Rod Kempkes said.

Officials said all those modern options are important because not all students learn the same way.

“A lot of them have behavior health or mental health issues,” Governance and Strategy Senior Vice President Monty Horine said. “We are working to accommodate their needs and making sure that they get the best quality education. So we’re trying to meet the students where they’re at in their learning journey.”

Boys Town said the project, which was three years in the making, cost $46.5 million to design and build. They said it’s an investment in the future of its kids.

