We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Cutting edge’: Boys Town unveils new school

The new facility will replace the old Boys Town High School
Boys Town opened its new state-of-the-art education center on Thursday.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town staff and school officials cut the ribbon on the new Boys Town Education Center.

It replaces the old Boys Town High School, which was built in 1948.

“We are actually excited for the first day of school this year,” Mayor Jafar Liebers said. “All kidding aside, we are truly grateful for this awesome new education center.”

The new three-story building will serve students in grades 4-12 and includes a multi-story media center and up-to-date technology. It also has spaces for collaborative and outdoor learning areas.

“Our new education center has cutting-edge science labs, innovative technology, and welcoming learning environments that will help them receive a quality education that will change their lives forever,” CEO Rod Kempkes said.

Officials said all those modern options are important because not all students learn the same way.

“A lot of them have behavior health or mental health issues,” Governance and Strategy Senior Vice President Monty Horine said. “We are working to accommodate their needs and making sure that they get the best quality education. So we’re trying to meet the students where they’re at in their learning journey.”

Boys Town said the project, which was three years in the making, cost $46.5 million to design and build. They said it’s an investment in the future of its kids.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

Boys Town opened its new state-of-the-art education center on Thursday.
Boys Town celebrates opening of new school
Some Omaha Police officers participated in an event to help them connect with developmentally...
Omaha nonprofit offers first responders autism training
A man was killed after being trapped in a grain bin north of Dunlap, Iowa.
Man killed from being trapped in grain bin
A video of a mountain lion sighting from late Wednesday in Papillion was taken by a teenager.
New video of mountain lion in Papillion