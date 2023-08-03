We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare.

Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail if convicted.

The judge set a new tentative trial date of Sept. 6 after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested more time for discovery.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Majors walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, acknowledging some seated in the gallery. At one point he bumped his hand to his heart to a woman seated near the door.

Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection

Latest News

People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
Trump is to appear before a judge on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the...
Trump to be arraigned on 2020 election charges