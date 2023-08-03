We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of storms late in the day and the potential for severe weather.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Saturday is expected to be a bit warmer in the upper 80s by the afternoon. That warmth combined with the humidity in the air will be enough to feed some storms. We’ll likely have to wait for storms to develop to our west and move in so the threat exists after 7pm through about midnight as we wait and watch.

Saturday Severe Risk
Saturday Severe Risk(WOWT)

Overall it looks like it would be a wind and hail threat from any severe storms that move into our area. The tornado risk is low but not zero though.

Saturday Threats
Saturday Threats(WOWT)

Now with the development expected to be outside of our area moving in later in the evening, it is possible that the storms stay west of our area entirely and miss us to the southwest. Those are trends we’ll be watching on future rounds of model data.

Weather Wild Card
Weather Wild Card(WOWT)

