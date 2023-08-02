We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Senate office buildings locked down as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

Omaha Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Benson Park on...
BREAKING: Omaha Police investigating after body found in park
Maddie hangs at home with her parents, Jun and Crystal Mendoza.
‘Ready for the world to meet Maddie’: Newest Gerber Baby shines spotlight on military families
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa