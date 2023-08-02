We are Local
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

By Mason Kern
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska junior safety Myles Farmer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from On3′s Matt Zenitz.

The decision comes two days after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced that Farmer was suspended from the team indefinitely due to not “meeting the standard” of the program. Rhule also said Monday that the “ball is in his court” on a potential return to the Cornhuskers.

“I love Myles,” Rhule said. “He’s a competitive kid. It’s so hard when you have a new coach, right? They have different standards than you’re used to. I get that. We’ve been patient with a lot of guys. We’ll see what happens with Myles ... We’d love for him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man. Whatever he wants to do, I understand.”

Farmer started 11 games for the Huskers last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 73. He was not listed on Nebraska’s 120-man roster as it opened fall camp for the 2023 season Monday.

Last November, Farmer was suspended from the team after receiving a DUI citation. At the time, Lincoln Police said the 21-year-old was pulled over near 10th and P Streets for failure to use his turn signal. Police said the officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted. Farmer tested .123 BAC and was cited and released for DUI and Failing to Use a Turn Signal.

