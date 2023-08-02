Rain brings little relief for Pottawattamie County drought

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lot of rain fell overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

But still wasn’t enough rainfall to call off water restrictions in some towns in northeast Pottawattamie County.

Avoca, Iowa, is one of several Pottawattamie County communities that are now under some sort of water restriction.

Tayler Herbst is the owner of Tillie’s Salon and Boutique in downtown Avoca. She tells 6 News that she’s had to make changes in her daily routine at home and at work.

“If I have the water running, I shut it off,” Herbst said. “In between as I’m washing and stuff like that, laundry here, I only try to do it once a week if I can.”

Tom Kallman is the general manager of the Regional Rural Water Association, which serves around 30,000 people in 17 towns.

“Our system covers all of Shelby County, most of rural Pottawattamie County, and then sections of Audubon County, Harrison County, and Cass County [Iowa],” Kallman said.

Kallman says the rain that fell is nowhere near enough to end restrictions or make a dent in the drought that the area has been suffering through.

“The last three years have all been below average [rainfaill],” Kallman said. “To get back to where we were after the flood of 2019, the water level there, we would need approximately 32 inches of rain. We got three. So, we’re about 10 percent there.”

Kallman tells 6 News that it was the areas of farmland that got some benefit from the rainfall.

“That rain is going to get absorbed by the topsoil almost entirely,” Kallman said. “The only benefit we’re likely going to see is in our well field, as far as additional water to pull out of wells. It’s going to be because it came down so hard in a fairly short period of time. There was run-off into the Nishnabotna River and the west branch of the Nishnabotna runs right by my well field.”

According to Kallman, some of the run-off that made its way into the West Nishnabotna could provide a little relief; maybe even enough to give the water treatment plant a break.

The plant has been running hard to keep up with demand.

“For the last 18 days, I have not shut off my plant. I’m running 24 hours a day for the last 18 days. There are certain things you’re supposed to be doing maintenance-wise that, in order to do them, you have to shut the plant down. If I do that, people are going to run out of water. The best part about [the rain] this morning was possibly we might be able to shut our plant down.”

The rain won’t end the drought, but it just might give officials in Pottwattamie County time to maintain their system and keep the water flowing.

Kallman says the mandatory, non-essential water restrictions have been in effect in his system since the end of May. People in the system are asked not to water their lawns every day, not wash their cars at home and try to take short showers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.