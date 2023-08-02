Pottawattamie County road closed due damaged bridge

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Damage to a bridge on a county road about 20 miles northeast of Council Bluffs will affect rural drivers there until further notice.

The bridge, east of McClelland, was damaged by a heavy load and is “closed for inspection and evaluation,” according to the Pottawattamie County Road Department, which put out the notice at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The bridge on 320th Street crosses Little Silver Creek between Lombardy and Idlewood roads.

“At this time the inspection and analysis are in the works, but we do not have an anticipated reopen date,” according to a Pottawattamie County spokeswoman.

