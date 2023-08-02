We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pottawattamie County road closed due damaged bridge

(File photo)
(File photo)(KSWO)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Damage to a bridge on a county road about 20 miles northeast of Council Bluffs will affect rural drivers there until further notice.

The bridge, east of McClelland, was damaged by a heavy load and is “closed for inspection and evaluation,” according to the Pottawattamie County Road Department, which put out the notice at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The bridge on 320th Street crosses Little Silver Creek between Lombardy and Idlewood roads.

“At this time the inspection and analysis are in the works, but we do not have an anticipated reopen date,” according to a Pottawattamie County spokeswoman.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Body found at north Omaha park
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

Substandard road conditions in Omaha have some residents frustrated.
Omaha neighbors concerned city lacks attention to underdeveloped roads
A crash killed one man in Cass County, Nebraska.
Man killed in Cass County crash
Substandard road conditions in Omaha have some residents frustrated.
Omaha neighborhoods concerned about substandard streets
I-80 Backup Due to Crash
6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha results in major backups Tuesday morning