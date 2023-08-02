Our Town: Council Bluffs celebrates community arts, upgrades trails

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Sponsored) - Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment provides its own programming for the community.

PACE is a place where visual and performing artists can meet up and a place where aspiring artists, both young and old, can take classes and learn by doing.

“The arts and having a vibrant culture can really inspire a community and bring the community together, and that’s what we’re seeing at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. It’s truly becoming a hub for our community and truly a gathering space,” says PACE CEO Danna Kehm.

The Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center is the heart of PACE. You can see the ballet, enjoy the symphony, view local art exhibits and even learn a thing of two about the culinary arts.

PACE was created for the community and by the community and there’s always something going on at The Hoff. You can check out their community calendar online if you’re interested in learning more about classes or events.

RAILS TO TRAILS

The Rails to Trails program runs from 13th to 35th streets in Council Bluffs, but you can take the Bob Kerry Bridge from Omaha to enjoy the 40-mile stretch as well.

Walkers, runners, and cyclists alike can experience freshly paved roads. There’s also a preliminary plan in the works for future development.

“Someday if everything goes well, we would like to see a streetcar run beside it, and we’ve strategically located these trail stops where a streetcar would stop,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said.

Multi-family housing projects are currently being developed in the area, and plans for an ice cream shop are also underway.

A mural project to make the trail more welcoming is also in the works. City leaders are hoping to have five murals along the trail for the community to enjoy, completed by the end of the year.

The trail is well lit at night too, so you’ll be able to enjoy the murals at all times.

A new trail project links Council Bluffs to Omaha.

COMMUNITY ART CLASSES

Old, young, or somewhere in the middle, you can enjoy creating your very own masterpiece at PACE.

A couple of popular series are being offered for adults: “Mud and Merlot” and “Paint and Sip.”

And every Saturday, there’s something for children to enjoy, too.

“We have kids painting, kids pottery, and a kids makers lab, we also do summer camps.”

PACE offers more than 150 community art classes a year, so whether you’re just exploring the arts or mastering your craft, you’ve come to the right place,” PACE CEO Danna Kehm said.

PACE offers more than 150 community art classes a year. They also offer speaker series where they talk about local history.

Pottawattamie County Arts and Education offers local artists a chance to express their work and learn more about the craft.

