Omaha neighbors concerned city lacks attention to underdeveloped roads

This means they’re underdeveloped. Construction of these roads dates back to World War II and were built to be cost-effective.

In a Broadmoor neighborhood, some are concerned that the city isn’t paying enough attention to substandard roads.

“Oh gosh, Broadmoor has been a chaotic mess,” Wilbeck said.

Debbie Wilbeck, like many of her neighbors that live North of 90th and Pacific, drives Broadmoor Drive every day to get to work while dodging potholes and bumps along the way.

“We were told the city wasn’t going to do anything because the neighborhood and the streets were too old or didn’t have sidewalks,” Wilbeck said. “They claimed they didn’t need to repair our streets.”

This issue has been going on for years Wilbeck said.

Broadmoor Drive is one of many streets in this neighborhood that is considered ‘substandard’ to the city.

It constantly needs to be patched up because of its underdeveloped condition.

Austin Rowser the director of Omaha Public Works told 6 News these are very old roads.

“Decades ago they would come in and put some asphalt on them and build a makeshift surface that was nonstandard or substandard,” Rowser said.

Rowser explains that is why there are only a few inches of asphalt on top of rock and soil.

For neighborhoods who want these pothole-ridden roadways paved they have to share the cost with the city.

Neighbors can do that by applying to the city’s Road Maintenance District program.

“I paid $200 to have the street fixed at one point because it was so bad,” Wilbeck said.

Even after repairs, Wilbeck and other neighbors that lent money aren’t satisfied.

But, Rowser and the city are keeping an eye on Broadmoor Drive.

“One of the sad things we hear a lot is people say well I bought the property and I thought the city was just going to pave my road eventually,” Rowser said. “They didn’t realize there was this property owner’s responsibility for that.”

if you believe you live near a substandard road or street that is in need of repairs you can call Omaha Public Works at (402) 444-5220 to fill out an application.

