Omaha doctor urges parents to make sure children’s vaccines are up to date

As school year approaches, parents need to take safety measures
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the new school year draws near, a local pediatrician has a health alert for parents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of fully vaccinated kindergarteners is down by two percent nationwide.

Nebraska is on pace with that number.

“The children going into kindergarten who have their measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine that are required for kindergarten in Nebraska that’s usually around 94% of kids. Now, it’s down to about 92% of kids,” said Dr. Melissa St. Germain, M.D., general pediatrician with Children’s Physicians.

While the decrease seems small, Dr. St. Germain said it could lead to an outbreak of diseases like measles and pertussis.

She also said misinformation and vaccine hesitancy is a major factors when it comes to this data, especially on the heels of COVID.

Some parents may find it hard to get their child immunized if they’re without insurance, but there are several options to get them done if you’re in need.

“There are programs through the federal government and through the state called Vaccines for Children that allow children to get those immunizations even if they can’t pay for them,” Dr. St. Germain said.

She added that now is a good time to get your child’s vaccines up to date before school.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

