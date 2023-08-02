We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Three confirmed mountain lion sightings have been reported in the city in recent days.
Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mountain lion sighting was reported at an Omaha apartment complex on Tuesday night.

It’s the third confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the city since Monday, July 24.

Omaha Police responded to the report at Aspen Lofts Apartments around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a mountain lion was spotted there.

A mountain lion was seen in a southwest Omaha neighborhood is seen stalking, on the prowl, caught by a home security video in the early morning of Monday, July 24. Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near 115th Street and Mockingbird Drive. Two days after that, on Sunday, a reported sighting brought out Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriffs to the Zorinsky Lake area.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Omaha Police told 6 News its main role is to respond to mountain lion sightings if it’s reported to 911.

RELATED: Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa

The main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

Omaha Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Benson Park on...
BREAKING: Omaha Police investigating after body found in park
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa
Viewer @raybanrachel sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments...
VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Body found at north Omaha park