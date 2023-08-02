Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another mountain lion sighting was reported at an Omaha apartment complex on Tuesday night.

It’s the third confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the city since Monday, July 24.

Omaha Police responded to the report at Aspen Lofts Apartments around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a mountain lion was spotted there.

A mountain lion was seen in a southwest Omaha neighborhood is seen stalking, on the prowl, caught by a home security video in the early morning of Monday, July 24. Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near 115th Street and Mockingbird Drive. Two days after that, on Sunday, a reported sighting brought out Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriffs to the Zorinsky Lake area.

Three other sightings were reported but not confirmed: one in Gretna last week; another near Zorinsky Lake over the weekend; and a third near Papillion Creek, north of Giles Road, on Wednesday morning.

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.

Authorities advise anyone who sees a mountain lion in the city to call authorities.

Omaha Police told 6 News its main role is to respond to mountain lion sightings if it’s reported to 911.

The main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

They advise anyone encountering such an animal keep their distance and get to their car or your house — or find some other way to get put space between themselves and the animal. It’s also a good idea to keep an extra eye on pets.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

