Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More rain chances through the rest of the week

4 Day Rain Chances
4 Day Rain Chances(WOWT)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms rolled through the area this morning, leaving behind a substantial amount of rainfall.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals(WOWT)

Omaha reached 2.34″ with Atlantic receiving over 2.5″ before the storm tracked southeast.

6 Hour Forecast
6 Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Through the rest of the evening, things will stay dry for the most part with clouds starting to clear a bit. It’s looking like a comfortable night ahead although it’ll be a bit muggy with dewpoints in the 70s.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Rain chances will decrease heading towards midnight, picking up again early morning Thursday. This storm potential likely will not be as widespread as Wednesday morning, however, it is possible that a few isolated thunderstorms may develop.

Rain Chances 4 Days
Rain Chances 4 Days(WOWT)

There’s many opportunities for rain through the next few days leading into the weekend.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Dewpoints remain high through the end of the week, finally seeing some relief and drier conditions by the start of next week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures drop into the upper 70s starting next week, with cooler than average temperatures continuing for the first half of the month.

