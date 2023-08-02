Iowa sending National Guard, State Troopers to southern U.S. border

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Over 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers will deploy for the southern U.S. border in Texas on Wednesday as part of Operation Lone Star.

Just two days after Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen sent more than 60 troops to help secure the border, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her own law enforcement’s upcoming contributions Wednesday afternoon.

A day before the 109 Iowa National Guard soldiers make their scheduled return Sept. 1, Iowa will send an unannounced number of Iowa State Patrol troopers to the border as well.

The troopers are slated to stay until Oct. 2.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement regarding the state’s support of Operation Lone Star.

“On his first day in office, President Biden reversed commonsense policies that protected the U.S. Southern border and American citizens,” Reynolds said. “Since that time, our country has experienced a historic rise in illegal immigrants and illicit drugs entering our country. Two years later, every state is a border state, and Iowa’s unique location at the intersection of two major interstates makes it a target for human traffickers and drug cartels.

Reynolds has long been critical of President Joe Biden’s border policies. She doubled down in her release Wednesday.

“The Biden Administration has failed to respond to the crisis at the border and, in doing so, has failed the American people – Iowans included,” Reynolds said. “They have created one of the most significant national security and humanitarian crises of our generation and are blatantly ignoring the impact it’s having on our states, cities, and our people.”

Reynolds previously sent 30 Iowa public safety personnel to assist in border security back in May.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.