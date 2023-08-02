We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former 6 News WOWT anchor Ray Metoyer dies

Former 6 News WOWT Anchor Ray Metoyer died July 21, 2023.
Former 6 News WOWT Anchor Ray Metoyer died July 21, 2023.(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ray Metoyer, a former weekend anchor and reporter at 6 News WOWT, has died.

The one-time local journalist-turned-executive producer whose career spanned four decades passed away on July 21 in Atlanta at the age of 72.

A Creighton Prep graduate, Metoyer started his career at WOWT, covering college sports when he was still a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While going to school, he spent his summers working at Metoyer’s Barbecue restaurant run by his family.

An Emmy-winning journalist, Metoyer also worked as a TV reporter or anchor in Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Little Rock; and owned his own production company in Atlanta.

He was also a trailblazer for the Black journalism community and made a point of mentoring and encouraging young journalists.

“He was often the only Black newscaster on the air,” according to his obituary.

A longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists, he served on the national board of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists.

According to the obit, Metoyer was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Turner Metoyer; and is survived by his stepchildren, Tegwin and Brian Turner (Lanette) of Converse, Texas; sisters Lanette Metoyer Moore and Camille Metoyer Moten (Michael) of Omaha; brother Louis Metoyer of Los Angeles; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Body found at north Omaha park
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined...
Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

Latest News

Our Town: Council Bluffs
Our Town: Council Bluffs celebrates community arts, upgrades trails
Pottawattamie County Arts and Education offers local artists a chance to express their work and...
Our Town Council Bluffs: PACE offers education, inspiration for local artists
A new trail project links Council Bluffs to Omaha.
Our Town Council Bluffs: New trail project links CB to Omaha
Neighborhoods across Omaha and across the country celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday.
Communities around Omaha participate in National Night Out