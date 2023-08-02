Former 6 News WOWT anchor Ray Metoyer dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ray Metoyer, a former weekend anchor and reporter at 6 News WOWT, has died.

The one-time local journalist-turned-executive producer whose career spanned four decades passed away on July 21 in Atlanta at the age of 72.

A Creighton Prep graduate, Metoyer started his career at WOWT, covering college sports when he was still a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. While going to school, he spent his summers working at Metoyer’s Barbecue restaurant run by his family.

An Emmy-winning journalist, Metoyer also worked as a TV reporter or anchor in Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Little Rock; and owned his own production company in Atlanta.

He was also a trailblazer for the Black journalism community and made a point of mentoring and encouraging young journalists.

“He was often the only Black newscaster on the air,” according to his obituary.

A longtime member of the National Association of Black Journalists, he served on the national board of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists.

According to the obit, Metoyer was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Turner Metoyer; and is survived by his stepchildren, Tegwin and Brian Turner (Lanette) of Converse, Texas; sisters Lanette Metoyer Moore and Camille Metoyer Moten (Michael) of Omaha; brother Louis Metoyer of Los Angeles; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

