Communities around Omaha participate in National Night Out

The event serves as a way to strengthen bonds between neighbors
Neighborhoods across Omaha and across the country celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the country, communities took part in National Night Out on Tuesday evening,

NNO is a community safety and awareness initiative hosted by local law enforcement, community leaders and neighborhood groups.

“The whole purpose is to get people out to learn about their neighborhood, about each other, and to get to know their neighbors,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday at the Joslyn Castle NNO neighborhood event.

“Tonight is all about community, bringing people together, and having fun,” said Margie Magnuson, a board member of the Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association. “If we knew more of our neighbors, I don’t think we’d have as many problems as we have. I think it’s just a very important thing to know who lives around you, who lives around the block, it just makes you feel more connected.”

Other community members agree, too.

“I love being able to connect and know the people in my neighborhood just to be safe I guess, making that community you know, being able to get together at an event like this, it’s nice to be able to share these experiences together,” said Meghan Hartung, who has lived in the neighborhood for about four years.

The COVID-19 pandemic made in-person social interaction a challenge, so getting back to events like this was critical for the community.

“It’s especially important after COVID,” Sthothert said. “When everyone was so isolated, staying home, not going out talking to each other, not going to events, and now we’re through that and people are getting back out and getting to know each other again.”

Omaha Police and Omaha Fire made appearances at NNO events across the city Tuesday, too.

“Being able to see organizations come around the community and back us up here, makes me feel like we are heard here,” Hartung said.

Ultimately, NNO is about strengthening relationships from neighbor to neighbor with a common goal in mind: keeping everyone safe and secure.

“You know they say as far as safety goes, nothing is more important than a vigilant neighborhood that looks out for each other and that’s what I really like seeing with these National Nights Out,” Stothert said.

