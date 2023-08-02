6 First Alert Weather Day: Morning storms to impact the commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms moving through the area during the morning commute. Isolated severe weather and a flash flooding threat is possible from some of the strongest storms.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

The best odds for rain will be before 9am then the strongest storms will move east for the remainder of the morning. A few more showers and storms are possible after that and into the afternoon too but those are likely to be weaker and spotty.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the mid 80s between the afternoon showers with plenty of humidity in the air all day too.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday looks to be much drier but we’ll still have mostly cloudy skies the majority of the day. There is a small chance of a shower too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

More storms are possible Friday too. Right now it looks like they’ll be sometime in the PM hours and overnight but that timing has been shifting a lot on models so stay tuned for the latest.

There is also a low end severe risk potential on Saturday PM too. This is the next potential for a 6 First Alert Weather Day in the area so keep an eye on the forecast the rest of the week.

Severe Saturday (WOWT)

—

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.