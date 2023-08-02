We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Weather Day: Morning storms to impact the commute

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms moving through the area during the morning commute. Isolated severe weather and a flash flooding threat is possible from some of the strongest storms.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

The best odds for rain will be before 9am then the strongest storms will move east for the remainder of the morning. A few more showers and storms are possible after that and into the afternoon too but those are likely to be weaker and spotty.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the mid 80s between the afternoon showers with plenty of humidity in the air all day too.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday looks to be much drier but we’ll still have mostly cloudy skies the majority of the day. There is a small chance of a shower too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

More storms are possible Friday too. Right now it looks like they’ll be sometime in the PM hours and overnight but that timing has been shifting a lot on models so stay tuned for the latest.

There is also a low end severe risk potential on Saturday PM too. This is the next potential for a 6 First Alert Weather Day in the area so keep an eye on the forecast the rest of the week.

Severe Saturday
Severe Saturday(WOWT)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
Overnight Storms
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers possible today, storms likely tonight

Latest News

Scattered storms and downpours to start Wednesday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Rain chances
6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy conditions overnight into early Wednesday
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning