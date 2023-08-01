West Nile-infected mosquitoes on the rise in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of an uptick in mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus.

DHHS said in a release Tuesday that the latest mosquito testing data released Friday shows a high number of positive samples for West Nile in the state’s mosquito population. 60 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus this year to date. For perspective, the state said there are usually only three positives by this point in the season.

Fremont health officials said they detected the virus in two pools last week. Mosquito pools are samples from across the state that are grouped together; specifically in Nebraska, DHHS says, the Culex species of mosquito is the class that carries West Nile.

Historically, data show positive mosquito pool detections have correlated with human infections.

Nebraska DHHS is offering these tips amid the sharp increase in positive mosquito pools:

Use insect repellent -- preferably with DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Use the insecticide permethrin to treat clothing and gear.

Take extra care when outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use screens on windows and doors.

Drain any areas of standing water at least once a week.

Symptoms of West Nile usually include fever, headache, and body aches, along with swollen lymph glands. Neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, and even coma and paralysis may be exhibited in more severe cases. People over 50 are at greatest risk for severe illness.

More information and protective measures are listed on the DHHS website.

