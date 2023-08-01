We are Local
Two men accused in seven Omaha robberies appear in court

Omaha Police arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies over this month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspects accused of robbing seven Omaha businesses in recent weeks made their first appearances in court Tuesday morning.

Wayne Rolling, 29, and Keith Hill, 27, have both been charged on sixteen counts: five counts of robbery, seven counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and one count each of theft by receiving stolen property (between $1,500 and $4,999), and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation revealed the two men were involved in seven robberies between July 15 and July 28, including four stores, two hotels, and a coffee shop.

A police affidavit states that the car used in the first crime, at the NP Mart near 60th Street and Ames Avenue, was a tan 2012 Chevy Malibu that had gone through the drive-thru lane before one of the men went inside and robbed the store. The affidavit states the Malibu was traced to Brandy Williams, a female associate of Hill’s.

The Malibu was towed after it was determined the vehicle was involved in the July 15 murder of 21-year-old Quavyon Tucker near 14th and Pinkney streets. Williams was arrested as an accessory in Tucker’s death.

Both suspects’ bond was set at $2 million. Their preliminary hearings have been scheduled for next month.

