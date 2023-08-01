Teens accused of setting car on fire, damaging vacant west Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three Lincoln teens were caught Monday after they allegedly set a car on fire and damaged a vacant home in west Lincoln on Saturday.

Pleasant Dale and Malcolm Fire units were dispatched to a home near NW 56th and W Holdrege Streets around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a car on fire.

During the investigation, investigators learned that a 1997 Ford Contour valued at $2,400 had been intentionally set on fire and $2,000 additional damage, not caused by the fire, was done to a vacant home at the same location.

On Monday, Lancaster County Sheriff investigators cited a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds for burglary, 3rd degree arson, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

