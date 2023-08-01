Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

Stirnella Bar & Kitchen said in a Facebook post its last day of service will be August 31. They said the business has struggled to find financial footing over the last two years.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and patronage,” the post read. “It has been an incredible journey, and we are truly honored to have been a part of your lives and the Omaha community for as long as we have.”

