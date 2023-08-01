We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers possible today, storms likely tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are set to increase quickly this morning but we should still be able to warm into the 80s later this afternoon. Those clouds will try to bring us a few light showers later this afternoon too.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Shower chances pick up a bit after 2pm and continue into the evening hours. Nothing widespread or heavy is expected but don’t be surprised by some spotty showers moving through on your drive home.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

It will still be muggy otherwise with quite a few clouds in the area. Attention then turns to the overnight hours when some more widespread thunderstorms development is likely. Chances increase after midnight with the best odds likely to be after 2am into the very early morning hours of Wednesday.

Overnight Storms
Overnight Storms(WOWT)

Isolated strong storms are possible with some hail and wind gust potential. These storms should evolve and move east and be mostly gone by the morning drive Wednesday. It is possible that we see some heavy enough rain that results in some isolated flash flooding too.

Rain Potential
Rain Potential(WOWT)

The rest of Wednesday should enjoy some clearing and a bit of warming. Thursday proves to be much quieter and a bit warmer.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

